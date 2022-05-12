British HC calls on CM

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on the CM at the Chief Minister's Office. British High Commissioner Christian Turner congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of Chief Minister. Talking to the CM, Christian Turner said that the Punjab government would continue its cooperation in education, health and other social sectors. He said England cricket team would visit Pakistan in September. The CM said Pakistan and the United Kingdom are important partners in the journey of development and prosperity. We value British cooperation in Punjab for the betterment of education, health, law and order and other social sectors.