Lawyers’ delegation calls on CCPO

LAHOREL:A 15-member delegation of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) office bearers called on CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana at his office on Wednesday. Senior Vice-President Lahore Bar Khurram Mir, Vice-President Ahsan Nawab and other office-bearers of the association were among the delegation. CCPO and Senior Vice-President Lahore Bar Association discussed matters related to mutual interest and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and working relationship. CCPO said that Lahore police is fully aware of the problems of lawyers’ community and all possible measures have been taken to facilitate them in performance of their professional duties. He said Lahore police would utilise all available resources to provide maximum security to the lawyers’ community and further strengthen the strong bond between Bar and Police to solve both sides’ genuine problems.