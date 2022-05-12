Poster display highlights environment issues

LAHORE:A poster exhibition highlighting environmental issues has received a warm response from students and art lovers at the Government College University Lahore. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition organised by the university’s Biological Society. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said GCU was formulating a policy to make its campus environment-friendly. He said they had banned the use of plastic bags on the campus, and encouraged their students to use electric motorcycles. He appreciated that students not only highlighted the environmental issues like pollution, water scarcity, climate change, plastic waste and threats to biodiversity, but they also tried to offer solutions through their posters. Students from different colleges and universities put on display around 30 posters at the GCU Abdus Salam Hall.
LAHORE:The 10th solo photography exhibition titled "A thousand words" by Azhar Hafeez opened at Hamail Art Gallery on...
LAHOREL:A 15-member delegation of Lahore Bar Association office bearers called on CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab, in a bid to motivate young generation of the country, has started preliminary...
LAHORE:Punjab University and University of Calgary, Canada will jointly work in the field of social work under...
LAHORE:The government is committed to protecting environment, said Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, former Punjab Environment...
LAHORE:Aligned with the commitment to support government in bridging the financing gap for equitable and sustainable...
Comments