Youth Affairs Dept to produce film on sports

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab, in a bid to motivate young generation of the country, has started preliminary work on making Pakistan's first-ever film on sports.
In this regard, addressing a meeting at National Hockey Stadium, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that the achievements of leading male and female national players would be highlighted in the movie. “The film on sports will certainly provide a great amount of inspiration and encouragement to emerging athletes,” he added. He said the film would be produced with the collaboration of private sector. “The cooperation of the private sector in this regard will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of sports culture in the province”. The hard work and coveted laurels of the national sports heroes will be the theme of a sports movie.
