Heatwave to persist in City

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that day temperatures were likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. They also warned the general public to take precautionary measures to avoid heatwave side effects.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while the plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions.

However, gusty/dust raising winds with light rain were likely in Potohar region, central Punjab, while gusty/dust raising winds in southern and central plain districts of the country in the afternoon. Wednesday's highest temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 40.5°C and minimum was 28°C.