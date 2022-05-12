Commissioner releases dengue awareness message

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has released a video message regarding dengue awareness in which he said that dengue positive cases were increasing in the world and there was no choice but to be extremely careful.

He said dengue cases were on the rise in the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Malaysia during the current year and the climate of Pakistan was also conducive to dengue during the rains in coming weeks. He said prevention was the first step and all government agencies were striving to get help of citizens in the fight against dengue. He said that all the storage places in the houses should be kept clean and dry regularly. He advised not to store water but if necessary clean the containers twice a week strictly.