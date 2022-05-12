Recruitment of 16 senior registrars in PINS approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government has approved the recruitment of senior registrars on 16 vacant posts in PINS, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood informed this here on Wednesday. He said the candidates would be able to submit their applications till May 27 while the interviews will be held on June 13. Prof Khalid said that the recruitment would be done on ad hoc basis as per the govt policy. “This noble initiative of the govt would significantly increase the efficiency of the institute and provide better treatment facilities to the patients”. He said that after recruitment, 14 senior registrars out of 16 would perform duties in neurosurgery, one in radiology and one in anesthesia.