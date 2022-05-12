3 uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday approved three development schemes of road sector at an estimated cost of Rs3.805 billion.

The approval was given in 76th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 chaired by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal while attended by Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, secretaries of departments concerned. The approved development schemes included construction of metalled roads and a bridge on Sanghar Nullah for Tehsil Complex, Shah Suleman Stadium, Mini Zoo and Tevta Centre, Tehsil Taunsa Sharif, District DG Khan at the cost of Rs1.159 billion, dualisation of road Jandiala Sher Khan, Hiran Minar Road to Chichoki Malian via Allama Mashriqi Park along Railway Line, District Sheikhupura (revised) at the cost of Rs750.393 million and Rehabilitation of Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal (Controlling Seepage / Water Logging along Trimmu-Sidhnai Link Canal) (revised) at the cost of Rs1.895 billion.