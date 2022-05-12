Father, son gunned down over divorce

LAHORE:A man gunned down his former father-in-law and a brother-in-law in Bombay Jhuggian Shad Bagh on Wednesday.

Accused Adnan along with an accomplice entered the house of the victims identified as Khizar, 50, and Hamza, 22 and opened fire. As a result, both Khizar and his son Hamza got fatal bullet wounds. The attackers escaped from the scene while the injured were rushed to a hospital where both succumbed to their wounds. Bodies of both the victims were shifted to the morgue.

Adnan had recently divorced Khizar's daughter, which led to a dispute between them. IGP took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed the senior police officers to round up accused as soon as possible with the help of Safe City cameras.

body found: A decomposed body of a man was found near LOS nullah in the Lytton Road police area on Wednesday. Police received information regarding a body floating in the drain. The body was decomposed beyond identification and there was no visible mark on it. The victim, yet to be identified, was believed to be in his late 40s. The body was shifted to the morgue.

commits suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in the Baghbanpura area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Tanveer. Reason behind the suicide was unknown until the filing of this report. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Electrocuted: Two persons died after being electrocuted in the limits of Shafiqabad police on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Hamza Javed and Harrison. Both of the persons were living in a rented quarter. Hamza Javed hailed from Faisalabad while Harrison was the resident of Gaoshala. The bodies were handed over to the heirs. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to their ancestral homes.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 915 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, five people died, whereas 993 were injured. Out of this, 586 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 407 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.