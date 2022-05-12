CITY PULSE

Talaash-e-Gumshuda
The Sanat Initiative is showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show titled ‘Talaash-e-Gumshuda’ (Search for the Lost). As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition is being held until May 19. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Reflection of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Surroundings’ until May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Bilquis Edhi condolence reference
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a condolence reference for Bilquis Edhi, whose passing away has been a huge loss for the nation. A mother of thousands of orphans and unwanted children, she spent over six decades serving humanity in need. Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies. She was a professional nurse and headed the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. The programme is being held at 7pm on May 13 in the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Call 021-99213091 for more information.
Thieves stole a CD-70 motorcycle of 2016 model from Street 10, Sector A, Bhittai Colony, in the wee hours of...
The K-Electric on Wednesday strongly denied any news of unannounced loadshedding taking place across the city, as the...
A policeman in plain clothes killed a suspected robber while trying to foil a snatching bid in Korangi’s Mehran Town...
Police arrested a retired army officer for trying to impersonate a serving army officer in the Malir Cantonment area...
A book, titled ‘Mapping of Labour Unions in Pakistan’, was launched at a local hotel on Wednesday by a German...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to South Waziristan MNA Mohammad Ali Wazir in a hate speech...
Comments