Citizen deprived of motorcycle

Thieves stole a CD-70 motorcycle of 2016 model (KKY-6583) from Street 10, Sector A, Bhittai Colony, in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Muhammad Asad, the owner of the two-wheeler, lodged a complaint at the Zaman Town police station, saying that he had parked his motorcycle outside his house, opposite Hamza Masjid, on Tuesday night. He said he learnt in the morning that his motorcycle had been stolen.
