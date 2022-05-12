Cop kills ‘robber’

A policeman in plain clothes killed a suspected robber while trying to foil a snatching bid in Korangi’s Mehran Town on Wednesday.
Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre for an autopsy. According to Korangi Industrial Area SHO Muhammad Zulfiqar, the incident took place when two suspects riding a motorcycle intercepted police constable Baqir Shah and attempted to snatch his mobile phone and cash. At this, the cop opened fire on the suspects, killing one of them on the spot, while his companion managed to escape. Shah also recovered six mobile phones from the possession of the killed robber. The deceased was identified as Umeed Ali, who hailed from Shikarpur.
