Nobody will be allowed to steal Karachi’s water, says LG secy

Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Secretary Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah held a meeting on Wednesday regarding water theft and decided to implement scientific methods to monitor the supply and demand of water in all residential and commercial areas.

He said no one would be allowed to steal water from the people of Karachi, and scientific methods should be adopted with the help of experts to monitor the supply and demand of water in all residential and commercial areas.

The meeting was attended by the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), the special secretary of the local government department, and Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) officials and engineers from NESPAK.

The secretary said that in view of the growing population of Karachi and the use of water for industrial needs, it was imperative that the allocated water of Karachi should not be allowed to be stolen in any circumstances. He instructed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted distribution of water throughout the city.

Shah called for adopting the technique of modern countries to control and monitor the supply and demand of water. He said the Sindh Local Government Department would fully support the KWSB.

He directed that the KWSB and KWSSIP should formulate a scientific mechanism which could not only help in preventing water theft but also provide assistance for bulk water distribution and demand channels.

Shah stressed that strict action should be taken against those who were found involved in disturbing the supply of water and corrupt practices. He also ordered the removal of all the legal lacunae in formulating a comprehensive strategy regarding an uninterrupted water supply, keeping in view the future water needs of the city.