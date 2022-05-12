Mother of three children stabbed to death in Ahsanabad

A woman was stabbed to death by her husband at their house in Ahsanabad on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as 35-year-old Faryal.

The Site Superhighway Industrial Area police said the suspect escaped after committing the crime. The police recovered the knife used in the murder. The couple got married over 10 years ago and they had three children. The police said Waseem had been jobless for some time and was temporarily working as a driver for an online cab service. The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, the police added.

Man, son arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a man and his son for wounding a neighbour over a parking dispute in the Old City area. A man identified as Nasir was wounded in a firing incident within the limits of the Napier police station. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said the shooters were Nasir’s neighbours who had shot and injured him over a parking dispute. A case has been registered. Separately, a 40-year-old man, Shahzad, son of Ejaz, was injured in a firing incident within the limits of the Manghopir police station.