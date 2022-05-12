Evaluation report of DHA storm water drainage system sought

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed experts of the NED University of Engineering & Technology to submit a report with regard to the comprehensive evaluation of the drainage infrastructure of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The direction came on an application filed by DHA and Clifton residents seeking the appointment of a qualified sanitation engineer to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the drainage infrastructure in the area.

DHA and Clifton residents had filed a petition seeking an effective infrastructure for the sewerage and drainage system in the area, and compensation for the damages to the lives and properties suffered by the residents during the monsoon rains of 2020.

A counsel for the petitioners also sought the details of the existing drainage infrastructure maps as well as the requisite support and assistance for such purpose. In a previous hearing, the court had allowed the application with regard to the evaluation of the drainage system of the DHA, and appointed the NED University’s experts to conduct the evaluation of the drainage infrastructure and furnish their report.

The counsel for the Cantonment Board Clifton submitted that the requisite documents have been provided to the NED University for the completion of the evaluation report, which is awaited.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi directed the NED University to submit their comprehensive evaluation report with regard to the drainage infrastructure of the DHA by the first week of June.

The petitioners — Azar Kalwar, and other DHA and Clifton residents — had maintained in their plea that at least 41 people were killed across Karachi due to the rains on August 27 and 28, 2020.

They said that the city’s people, including DHA and Clifton residents, had to suffer losses worth millions of rupees due to catastrophic flooding after the rains. Their counsels had informed the SHC during previous hearings that heavy rains had wreaked havoc on the city, and the authorities responsible for handling the situation had failed to perform their duties.

They said that there was a complete failure on the part of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the cantonment boards, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, the DHA and the Karachi Development Authority.

They pointed out that those authorities had been receiving millions of rupees in taxes under different heads but they had been spending nothing on the drainage infrastructure of the city.

The SHC was told that there should be a complete audit of the amount being received by those civic bodies because nothing was being spent on the maintenance of the sewerage infrastructure.

The petitioners sought the forming of a committee to conduct a comprehensive evaluation in respect of the drainage infrastructure, and directions for the DHA and cantonment boards to take all necessary steps to construct efficient storm water drainage systems in their respective jurisdictions. The DHA had also filed a contingency plan based on the observations during the heavy rains of August 2020 to deal with any emergency that might arise due to future downpours.