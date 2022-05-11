Slain tribal journalist Nasrullah Afridi remembered

BARA: Speakers paid rich tributes to journalist Nasrullah Afridi at a function arranged in the Bara Press Club on Tuesday to mark his 11th death anniversary.
Nasrullah Afridi was killed in a remote-control bomb blast in the Super Market, Peshawar Cantt on May 10, 2011, when his native Khyber tribal district was going through turbulent times.
BARA: Speakers paid rich tributes to journalist Nasrullah Afridi at a function arranged in the Bara Press Club on...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The transporters and the local residents of Dera Ismail Khan and its adjoining districts in Khyber...
HUNZA: Federal Minister for Climate Change has said that a key bridge serving a remote corner of northern Pakistan has...
MANSEHRA: Kaghan Development Authority has imposed a ban on the mobility of vehicles in Siri Paye area of Shogran...
PESHAWAR: The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons United Kingdom has awarded a noted gastroenterologist Prof...
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for a social media...
Comments