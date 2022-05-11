 
Wednesday May 11, 2022
Peshawar

Slain tribal journalist Nasrullah Afridi remembered

May 11, 2022

BARA: Speakers paid rich tributes to journalist Nasrullah Afridi at a function arranged in the Bara Press Club on Tuesday to mark his 11th death anniversary.

Nasrullah Afridi was killed in a remote-control bomb blast in the Super Market, Peshawar Cantt on May 10, 2011, when his native Khyber tribal district was going through turbulent times.

