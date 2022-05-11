‘Jannat-ul-Baqi Day’ observed

Rawalpindi : ‘Jannat-ul-Baqi Day’ was observed against the demolition of holy shrines on the sacred land of Hijaz, a century back, with renewed commitment to end religious extremism and restore the holy shrines of Muslims on the call of Chief of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqh e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, says a press release.

On this occasion, mourning protest rallies were organised by TNFJ and its affiliated organisations in which large number of followers of Islam participated.

The protestors were carrying banners, placards demanding reconstruction of holy shrines in ‘Jannat-ul-Baqi’ and ‘Jannat-ul-Mualla’.

Meanwhile, the Baqee Million March rally in Rawalpindi was taken out from Nasir-ul-Aza, Murree Road in which tens of thousands of devotees of the Prophet (PBUH) participated.

During the procession at Committee Chowk, TNFJ Information Secretary Allama Qamar Zaidi, Central Convener Jannat-ul-Baqi Committee Alhaj Ghulam Murtaza Chauhan and other leaders addressed the rally.

In Islamabad, a rally was taken out from Darbar Sakhi Mehmud Badshah. After passing through Srinagar Highway, they reached Aabpara Chowk where Allama Basharat Emami, Allama Shabih Kazmi addressed.

Hundreds of children of Mukhtar Generation and youngsters of Ibrahim Scouts were holding the replica of Jannat ul Baqi, banners and placards on which slogans for the reconstruction of Jannat ul Baqi were written.

The resolutions passed in the protest programmes lamented the fact that the Muslim holy places of Jannat-ul-Baqi and Jannat-ul-Mualla have been demolished since hundred years.

Another resolution strongly condemned the abuses against Shiites, the abolition of discriminatory Single national Curriculum, legislation against personal law and the ban on mourning for the martyrs of Imam Hussein (a) and the illegal cases against mourners.

The government of Pakistan was demanded to give equal religious rights to the Shiites of Pakistan.