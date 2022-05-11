Couple gunned down in mysterious circumstances

Islamabad In an apparent honour killing episode, a young couple hailing from Dir was gunned down under mysterious circumstances by unknown people who threw their dead bodies in the jungle in Jibby village falling under the jurisdiction of Banni Gala Police Station.

The area police have recovered the bodies of the information of villagers and shifted them to Polyclinic for post-mortem after completing the initial legal procedure.

The police sources said when contacted by this scribe said that the victims have been identified as Syed Shahabullah and Zaiba, adding that the couple were living on the outskirts of Banni Gala for over two years.

“The SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) of Banni Gala Circle contacted DSP (Legal) Dir, Akbar Khan to seek information about the killed couple who disclosed that the woman was the wife of an official of a sensitive department and she went missing some two and a half years back,” the police sources maintained and said, quoting the DSP Dir that her family tried to get her by using different sources but failed. He said that the woman hailed from a far-flung hilly area and he has dispatched a message to her heirs.

The Bani Gala police said that bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Polyclinic and the remaining legal process would be completed after the arrival of her heirs.