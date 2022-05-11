Dilapidated road condition: Mobility of vehicles beyond Shogran banned

MANSEHRA: Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has imposed a ban on the mobility of vehicles in Siri Paye area of Shogran tourists resort for the safety of the tourists.
“The Shogran to Siri Paye bumpy road is in a dilapidated condition and the safety of the tourists is utmost important,” Mohazam Khan, the KDA environmental inspector, told reporters on Tuesday. The ban, according to the official, is put in place following a vehicle of tourists after two tourists were killed in the area earlier this week.
He said that Siri Paye, which was situated at the height of over 10,000 feet above the sea level, was the bed of the Koh-i-Mukra peak in the Kaghan valley. “The tourists couldn’t take their vehicles beyond Shogran and if willing to move ahead they could only travel through the local jeeps, which are designed and having strength to reach Siri Paye without any trouble,” Khan said.
