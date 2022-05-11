FIA barred from action against social media activist

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition against the alleged harassment of a social media activist of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case, filed by social media activist Mrs Maryam through Imaan Mazari Advocate. The court barred the FIA from taking any action against the petitioner and sought comments from its Cyber Crime Wing till May 31.
