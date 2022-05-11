Slain tribal journalist Nasrullah Afridi remembered

BARA: Speakers paid rich tributes to journalist Nasrullah Afridi at a function arranged in the Bara Press Club on Tuesday to mark his 11th death anniversary.

Nasrullah Afridi was killed in a remote-control bomb blast in the Super Market, Peshawar Cantt on May 10, 2011, when his native Khyber tribal district was going through turbulent times. Political figures, journalists, writers and elders turned up at the press club to remember the slain journalist.

Among them were former federal minister Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Pakistan People's Party leader Willayat Afridi, Dr Sher Shah Afridi, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League president Attaullah Afridi, Khyber Union general secretary Zahidullah Afridi, ANP Bara president Abdul Wahab and others.

Bara Tehsildar Riazul Haq, Sawalzar Khan, Kifayat Afridi from the Police Department and others were there as well. The speakers said Nasrullah Afridi was a brave journalist and a social worker who earned respect for these qualities.