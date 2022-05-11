Dar’s house being renovated

The 4-Kanal and 17-Marla Hajveri House of Ishaq Dar has been cleaned, but the stolen items have become a headache for the administration. The News/File

LAHORE: Government officials were seen renovating the confiscated residence of former federal Finance minister Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday.It is pertinent to mention here that both the Offices of Commissioner Lahore and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were unaware of the fact and their spokespersons said they have no information on who is doing this.

Ishaq Dar’s house known as the Hajveri House is situated near Firdous Market and it was reported that administrative officers were seen ordering cleaning of the house, cutting of grass and handling other issues related to theft of air-conditioners, ceiling fans, lights, water taps, etc.

The residence had been put on auction on the court orders and the official bid for the 12-room mansion was set at Rs 185 million, but no citizen participated in the auction held on January 28, 2020.

After this, Dar’s house was turned into a shelter home which was later shifted to some other place and the building was locked and abandoned.Presently, the 4-Kanal and 17-Marla Hajveri House has been cleaned, but the stolen items have become a headache for the administration.

When contacted, the operator of the DC Lahore said the DC is sitting at his camp office. The scribe called the camp office to ask the DC Lahore who is renovating the house and why, but his operator said the DC is in a meeting and he will deliver the message to him. No callback was received from the DC.