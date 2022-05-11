Dania accuses Liaquat of using cocaine

KARACHI: After filing a divorce suit, Dania Shah - the third wife of TV anchor-cum-politician Aamir Liaquat - has started levelling series of allegations against her husband.
In an interview given to a private channel which went viral on the social media, Dania Shah accused her husband of cocaine addiction and added that he also forced her to consume the drug. “He threatened to divorce me for my refusal to take the drug. In a bid to avoid his obnoxious behaviour, I used to pretend taking the drug along with him,” accused Dania. “Laiquat servants would arrange cocaine for him, hence, they were more important to him than me,” said Dania. She said she tried to maintain the marital life but Amir Liaquat had no intention to continue the relation. Earlier, she claimed she married Aamir Liaquat for learning religion but “he neither offers Namaz nor recites the Holy Quran,” said Dania Shah.
