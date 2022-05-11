PM, ministers going to London to devise strategy to end their cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice president Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members were going to London on the call of Nawaz Sharif to thrash out a strategy on how to end their corruption cases.

In a private TV talk show, he said Shehbaz Sharif and his entire cabinet were on the ECL and they were finalising a strategy on the new NRO. “It is unfortunate that we have to remind that the courts were opened at night to impose these people, who have cases against them and Pakistan is a victim of moral bankruptcy at the moment and how much Pakistan has been insulted in the entire process,” he charged.

He alleged that all political and administrative decisions were being made from London now.“Our one-point agenda is that fresh elections should be held and a new mandate taken from voters,” he said, adding that Rana Sanaullah was not a serious person and his statements should not be given importance. “The question is whether the divide will increase or end with the arrest of Imran Khan. Now, you have to decide whether or not to divide Pakistan,” he maintained.