Outages resurface with increase in power demand

LAHORE: As the heatwave intensified abnormally, so did the electricity loadshedding, nullifying claims of augmented power supplies at hand.

Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastageer himself acknowledged that approaching heatwave, high power demand and rising international fuel prices are challenges being faced by the present government. Like other parts of the country, the demand for electricity witnessed an increasing trend in Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). With rising mercury level, Lesco’s electricity demand exceeded 4,500 MW against supply of 4,100 MW, showing an average gap of 500 MW. As a result, Lesco was undergoing loadshedding of 3-5 hours in the provincial metropolis. An official claimed that Lesco is only carrying out loadshedding for 3-4 hours on high-loss feeders.

Nonetheless, people have to face unannounced outages due to increase in load on the system and other technical faults. Like Lahore, people living in other parts of country started feeling the brunt of power outages, which expanded to 10-12 hours in rural areas. At some places people complained that duration of loadshedding has gone up to to 14-18 hours in rural areas.

It is learnt that presently shortfall of 3,500 MW is being witnessed in power demand and supply at national level. Prolonged power outages in the scorching heat have caused immense difficulties for masses with no sign of ending their ordeal. Imran Mirza, a resident of Karachi also victim of long outages said it was making life hell. Murtaza Khan said loadshedding of 12 hours in high-loss areas and at least four hours in loadshedding exempted areas was being witnessed.

Farzana Shah, belonging to Peshawar regretted that there is no electricity in the city for the last three hours. Is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not part of outages-free Pakistan, she questioned.