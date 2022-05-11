Chohan seeks party ticket against Aleem

LAHORE:Former Punjab minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has appealed to his party leadership to award him ticket against former senior minister Aleem Khan.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Chohan said Abdul Aleem Khan had joined the PTI in 2012 and was given respect in the party.

He said the NAB action against Aleem Khan was initiated in 2017 when the PTI was not in power. Showing documents to the media, Chohan said Aleem Khan had purchased 765 acres of land from one Ammar Khan.

He alleged that Aleem Khan bought about 300-kanal 'Green Land' and added it to his housing scheme. Chohan said the 'Green Land' could not be commercialised but Aleem Khan earned billions by selling the 'Green Land' to citizens.

He alleged that Aleem Khan made efforts to convert 'Green Land' into 'Brown Land' for three years but could not succeed. He said Aleem Khan could not face Imran Khan or the PTI workers. Meanwhile, former law minister Raja Basharat in a tweet expressed concern over summoning the cabinet meeting by Nawaz Sharif in London.