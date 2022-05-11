90-litre fake drinks discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands on Sheikhupura Road and discarded 90 litres of carbonated drinks during the raid.

The authority has lodged an FIR against the owner of the fake beverages factory. Meanwhile, PFA has discarded 80,000 reels of fake labels, 12,000 lids, 12,000-litre empty bottles and 50-kg non-food grade colours.

The raiding team confiscated mixing and filling machines, storage tanks and chemical drums. PFA DG Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water.

He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases. PFA’s enforcement team found poor storage system, insects and worst hygiene condition, he added. He said fake bottles were supplied to local shops in the market after fake packaging and labelling.