Heatwave to prevail in City

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said due to heatwave, day temperatures were likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. They warned the general public to take precautionary measures to avoid heatwave.

Met officials said that due to high pressure in upper atmosphere, day temperatures were likely to increase in most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while the plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions. Gusty/dust raising winds were also likely in southern and central plain districts. Tuesday's highest temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.8°C and minimum was 25.5°C.