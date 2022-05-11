LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of seven administrative secretaries on Tuesday. According to the notification, Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jaan has been directed to report S&GAD till further orders. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar has been directed to report establishment division for further orders. Similarly administrative secretaries Wasif Khurshid, Ghulam Farid and Shahid Zaman too have been directed to report the S&GAD. Secretary Specialised Healthcare Ahmad Javed Qazi has been transferred and posted as Secretary Industries and Secretary Primary Healthcare Imran Sikandar as Secretary Schools.