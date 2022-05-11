2,417 LWMC employees sacked over continuous absence

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued a notification for the dismissal of employees over continuous absence from duty here on Tuesday.

Those absent from duty for a long time have been given permanent leave, said a spokesperson for the company. He said steps were being taken to strengthen transparency in the organisation.

So far in 2022, 2,417 employees have been terminated from the service for remaining absent for a long time. The company dismissed 833 employees in January 2022, 558 in February, 614 in March and 413 in April 2022 over unauthorised long leaves.

All dismissed employees were constantly absent from duty, the spokesperson said, adding hiring of new staff was made in time to provide exemplary cleanliness services to the citizens. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said that the organisation strived to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens.

Unauthorised leaves disrupted service delivery and the best service delivery was only possible with 100pc attendance, she said. According to the company policy, 30 days of continuous absence will result in termination of service. Hardworking and honest workers were a valuable asset of LWMC so all officers and workers should avoid unauthorised leave.