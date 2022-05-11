LAHORE:King Edward Medical University Lahore organised a condolence reference for the departed soul of late Prof Syed Ali Raza Shah Gardezi, ex-chairman Department of Surgery KEMC, ex-Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College and ex-minister for health Punjab. KEMU’s ex-Principal Prof Kh Saadiq Husain presided over the reference.

The KEMC’s ex-principal Prof Mahmood Ali Malik, former VC Prof Kazi Saeed, FJMU VC Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Sardar Al Fareed Zafar, Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal, IPH ex-Dean Prof Kazi Yaqub, PIC Chief Executive Prof Bilal Shaikh Mohyuddin, KEMU faculty members and family members of late Prof were present. The VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that he was an excellent surgeon, unprecedented organiser a very good teacher, mentor and above all a wonderful human being. His demise is an irreparable loss to the medical profession which cannot be filled in decades to come.