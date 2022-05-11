Woman gunned down by brother over property

LAHORE:A 32-year-old woman was shot dead by her brother in the Gawalmandi police area on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Quratul Ain, a resident of Gunda Engine Gawalmandi. The accused Qasim had murdered his sister over a property issue. Meanwhile, a body recovered from Rohi nullah in Nishtar Colony police area two days ago was identified as Salman Shaukat, former professor of a university. The victim dealt in real estate. Condition of the body suggested that the victim was subjected to severe torture before being killed. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 943 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died, whereas 1,002 were injured. Out of this, 605 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 397 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The majority (68%) involved motorbikes. The analysis showed that 476 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians, and 429 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics show that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 207 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 60 victims.

The details further reveal that 1,005 victims were affected by accidents, including 809 males & 196 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 165 were under 18 years of age, 516 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 324 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

Two murder accused arrested: Kot Lakhpat Investigation police arrested two persons involved in two different murder incidents. Police arrested Muhammad Mubeen who was involved in the murder of Dr Fayyaz in the Kot Lakhpat area.

The father of the accused had owed Rs1.5 lakh to Dr Fayyaz. The accused entered the house of Dr Fayyaz and fired indiscriminately, resulting into his instant death. Similarly, police arrested Asif involved in the murder of a citizen Naeem. The accused had been working in Naeem's Landa shop for the last six years. The accused stabbed his owner Naeem to death to deprive him of his expensive mobile phone.

Criminal: CIA police arrested a criminal who was carrying Rs2 lakhs head money. The accused identified as Khadim Hussain was wanted by Lahore police in several cases of robbery and theft.