Devise a plan to cut edibles prices: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review the prices of essential items.

MPAs, including Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan MPA and PMLN leader Ata Ullah Tarar participated through a video link from Islamabad.

The CM directed to notify price control committees of energetic persons and added that the prices should be reduced by holding a result-oriented dialogue with sugar, flour, ghee and poultry associations. He directed for devising a comprehensive plan to decrease the prices of essential items. This plan should be finalised without delay and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed in shops, he added and repeated that a comprehensive price control policy should be finalised because the government was focused on providing relief to the people. The common man is facing difficulties, due to inflation, as the middle class has been crushed due to the wrong policies of the past government. This government would provide relief to the citizens at every cost, he stated and added that market committees should also be activated. No one would be allowed illegal profiteering and hoarding, and indiscriminate action should be initiated against them, he added.

The administration should actively deliver substantial relief to the masses and every step should be taken for this purpose. The public interest would be fully protected as it was dear to the government, he concluded.

ONE DISH: Hamza Shehbaz ordered that the law regarding one dish at marriage ceremonies should be strictly implemented and action be taken in case of violation. The administration should vigilantly perform for ensuring the implementation of this law and I would also daily monitor it, he declared. Any violation of this law would not be tolerated because this step has provided relief to the people, he asserted

CLEANLINESS PLAN: The chief minister chaired a meeting about Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at his office. It was decided to formulate a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital. The local government department secretary gave a briefing about the new cleanliness model. The CM directed to submit him a cleanliness plan within two days and ordered to repair the mechanical sweepers for the roads' cleanliness.

The CM announced making Lahore a clean and beautiful city. The cleanliness and beautification process of the provincial metropolis would be started from where it was stopped, he said and directed that water supply to citizens should not be interrupted during the summer season. Similarly, cleanliness of drains should also be completed before monsoon and an infallible mechanism be devised for timely disposal of water. The filtration plants should be restored to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he said and demanded a detailed report about incinerators in hospitals. Kh Ahmad Hasaan disclosed that dialogue was in progress with foreign agencies to resolve cleanliness issues.