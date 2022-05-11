The ongoing uncertain political situation in the country is negatively affecting the country’s economy. The lack of clarity regarding elections and the economic direction that the new economic team will take in the future is a major factor behind the current economic turmoil. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost over 1,400 points on Monday (May 9). Also, the dollar has been continuously gaining strength against the rupee for many months now. The agreements with Saudi Arabia and the IMF have not been finalized yet. This slow pace has eroded the confidence of investors, and they are taking out their capital from the country. To address this situation, the government should clear the confusion by categorically announcing the date for the next general elections; it should finalise deals with Saudi Arabia and the IMF and set out a clear economic policy on a priority basis.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi