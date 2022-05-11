It was interesting to observe that Imran Khan moved from his disingenuous narrative of a foreign conspiracy against his regime to rejecting corruption charges against Farah Khan. The woman is the best friend of the former first lady. NAB has started investigations against her to inquire about a staggering increase in her assets.
Imran Khan, for some reasons, feels quite agitated and thinks that the NAB inquiry is unjustified. One wonders why a simple inquiry has compelled Imran Khan to give clarifications. Is Farah Khan’s close connection with his family giving Khan sleepless nights?
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
The ongoing uncertain political situation in the country is negatively affecting the country’s economy. The lack of...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an acute water shortage in Sector-8, North Karachi. The area’s...
This refers to the letter, ‘Mismanagement’ by Abdullah K. I have been reading about the suffering of National...
Imran Khan’s utopian narrative and current ‘slavery or independence’ slogan might be captivating for the...
The federal government recently revised profit rates on various National Savings schemes. The rates have now been...
This refers to the news report, ‘First case of Omicron sub-variant detected in Pakistan’ . The people of Pakistan...
Comments