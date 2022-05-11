It was interesting to observe that Imran Khan moved from his disingenuous narrative of a foreign conspiracy against his regime to rejecting corruption charges against Farah Khan. The woman is the best friend of the former first lady. NAB has started investigations against her to inquire about a staggering increase in her assets.

Imran Khan, for some reasons, feels quite agitated and thinks that the NAB inquiry is unjustified. One wonders why a simple inquiry has compelled Imran Khan to give clarifications. Is Farah Khan’s close connection with his family giving Khan sleepless nights?

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad