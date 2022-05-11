Listen to our complaints

This refers to the letter, ‘Mismanagement’ (May 10) by Abdullah K. I have been reading about the suffering of National Savings certificate holders on different platforms for many years. However, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has not replied to these complaints to date. The CDNS must explain its position. The points raised by the letter-writer are not irrelevant.

Sanaullah Durrani

Islamabad