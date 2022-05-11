Bad governance

Imran Khan’s utopian narrative and current ‘slavery or independence’ slogan might be captivating for the tech-savvy Gen Z and millennials, but the narrative lacks the vision and capacity to put the crippling economy back on track. He has carefully avoided discussing the economic misfortunes Pakistan suffered under his tenure. Such measures can be good political stunts, but visionaries usually come up with a solid plan to pull their nations out of poverty.

The world is heading towards Fintech, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. The UAE has become the world’s first country to implement proper virtual assets regulatory Laws. India and China have almost 100 and 300 unicorns respectively; Pakistan has only three, and even they are not home-grown unicorns. Bangladesh has a higher GDP than Pakistan and a significantly stronger currency. Other political parties may not have done any economic miracle either, but history will remember Imran’s tenure as the worst from the economic perspective simply because he promised so much and delivered so less. Imran’s first tenure in office has left the legacy of social division, hate and bad foreign diplomatic relations. Even if he miraculously manages to come back into power, his second tenure will largely be spent on political feuds with the entire focus on putting opposition members behind the bars and bringing a one-party rule in the country.

Sufghan Sarwar Khan

Dubai, UAE