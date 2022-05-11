The federal government recently revised profit rates on various National Savings schemes. The rates have now been raised by up to 250 basis points, and they will be applicable to new accounts opened on or after May 10, 2022. However, the increased rates will not be applicable to existing deposits.

Since a large number of retired persons have deposited their pension amounts in various savings schemes and are completely dependent on the profits they receive on them, the federal government is requested to allow the implementation of revised rates on existing deposits as well to save old depositors from the hassle of encashing their existing certificates and redepositing them.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi