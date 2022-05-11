The federal government recently revised profit rates on various National Savings schemes. The rates have now been raised by up to 250 basis points, and they will be applicable to new accounts opened on or after May 10, 2022. However, the increased rates will not be applicable to existing deposits.
Since a large number of retired persons have deposited their pension amounts in various savings schemes and are completely dependent on the profits they receive on them, the federal government is requested to allow the implementation of revised rates on existing deposits as well to save old depositors from the hassle of encashing their existing certificates and redepositing them.
Khawaja Tajammul Hussain
Karachi
The ongoing uncertain political situation in the country is negatively affecting the country’s economy. The lack of...
It was interesting to observe that Imran Khan moved from his disingenuous narrative of a foreign conspiracy against...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an acute water shortage in Sector-8, North Karachi. The area’s...
This refers to the letter, ‘Mismanagement’ by Abdullah K. I have been reading about the suffering of National...
Imran Khan’s utopian narrative and current ‘slavery or independence’ slogan might be captivating for the...
This refers to the news report, ‘First case of Omicron sub-variant detected in Pakistan’ . The people of Pakistan...
Comments