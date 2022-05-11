‘Drug peddler’ arrested in shootout

New Karachi Industrial Area police arrested an alleged drug dealer during a shootout at a graveyard near Bashir Chowk on the banks of the Lyari River on Tuesday.

The encounter began when the drug dealer along with an accomplice attempted to escape as

soon as they saw cops on a patrol coming towards them. The police chased and arrested one of the suspects in an injured condition, identified as

Mohammad Waqar alias Choha. The other suspect, Ghulam Nabi alias Ghulam Qadir, managed to flee, however.

The police claimed seizing three kilograms of hashish, a pistol and a cellphone from the possession of the arrested suspect, as well as two kilograms of hashish, while the fleeing suspect left behind. Waqar was alleged to have had a previous criminal record and had been earlier arrested by the Bilal Colony and Surjani Town police in several illegal arms cases.