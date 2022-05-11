Family of boy injured by shopping mall’s escalator lodges FIR

Police registered a case on Tuesday against the owner and management of a Clifton shopping mall where a minor boy was injured when his foot was caught in an escalator on March 22.

The FIR was lodged at the Clifton police station under Section 337-F of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 25 of the Telegraph Act. Section 337-F of the PPC pertains to grievous bodily harm while Section 25 of the Telegraph Act has been included on charges of threatening the parents of three-year-old Aman Raza Khan on the phone.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Taufeeq Ali Khan, who is a businessman and resides in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He complained of negligence on the part of the mall owner and management as well as of receiving threatening calls.

Khan stated that the escalator and the emergency button were faulty, and shopkeepers and customers witnessed the incident and also started shouting and came for help, but the escalator did not stop, continuing to injure the foot of his son.

He further claimed that there was even no arrangement for first aid or an ambulance. He alleged that the mall owner and the management made threatening calls to him in a bid to stop him from registering a case.

According to a video that went viral after the incident, the child was severely injured after getting stuck in the escalator. The police registered a case a couple of days after the family staged a protest over the delay in the registration of an FIR despite the passage of more than a month.

Clifton DSP Imran Khan Jakhrani said the police did not delay registering the case. He said the family themselves told the police that they would approach the police for the registration of a case after they were done with their child’s medical treatment.