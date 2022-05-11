Sindh cabinet okays electronically tagging habitual offenders

The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday decided to attach electronic devices to the bodies of habitual offenders, particularly street criminals, to ensure their effective monitoring. While some of the members of the advisory group termed the move against human rights, the decision was taken through a majority vote.

During the cabinet’s meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, the home department presented the draft of The Sindh Habitual Offenders’ Monitoring Bill 2022.

The bill’s objective is to ensure effective monitoring of habitual offenders using modern technology, checking the menace of street crime, and ensuring safer cities and neighbourhoods in the province, with a focus on urban areas. The meeting was told that an electronic monitoring device in the form of an anklet or a bracelet would be affixed to the body of every habitual offender.

“A single-unit tracking device for each habitual offender will contain a central processing unit with global positioning system and cellular technology, and permit active real-time and continuous monitoring of offenders round the clock,” reads the draft law.

Section 3 of the law spells out the procedure for the attachment of electronic monitoring devices: they will be affixed through the court’s order upon the application of the prosecutor or police officer concerned for the period the offender will remain on bail.

The draft bill also states that the court of law will explain the operation of the device, and its terms and conditions to the habitual offender.

Section 4 of the law imposes a three-year imprisonment on the habitual offender for his failure to comply with the terms and conditions, and a Rs1 million penalty or three-year imprisonment in the case of tampering with the electronic monitoring device.

Section 5 of the law states that the habitual offender will have to seek prior permission from the officer incharge of the police station of the relevant area before moving from his permanent place of residence for any period. The draft bill also states that the offender will have to keep the officer informed about the place he will be visiting and the persons he will be meeting during the stay.

When the CM opened a discussion on the draft law, some of the cabinet members termed the bill a violation of human rights, but other members opined that the harsh clauses will discourage street crime. After a debate that ran for more than 40 minutes, the draft law was approved with a majority vote and referred to the provincial assembly, where it will be debated again.

Fishing jetties

The fisheries & livestock department presented the draft of The Sindh Registration & Regulation of Fishing Jetties Rules 2022, saying that different agencies have reported that a number of illegal jetties are being operated along the coastal areas of the province.

This entire activity has been reportedly going unchecked by government agencies, and causing an approximate loss of Rs4-5 billion annually in the form of evasion of taxes or duties to the government and affecting fish exports.