FPCCI terms expats biggest asset

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) termed overseas Pakistanis biggest asset of the country, saying the expats send remittances as well as bring large investments, expertise, and international business linkages.

Remittances to Pakistan would cross $30 billion mark this fiscal year and Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) deposits had crossed $4 billion, FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

He stated that expats were willing to invest in manufacturing, services, health, education, retail, and IT sectors of the country if they were provided favourable environment for industrialisation, investment, and joint ventures.

FPCCI chief proposed that tax holidays and incentives given to the export processing zones (EPZs) and special economic zones (SEZs) should not be time-bond vis-à-vis establishment of an industrial zone itself.

They should be offered to each industrial unit individually from which they start their productive utilisation of the land, he added.