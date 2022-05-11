NITL launches social impact fund

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has introduced a social impact fund (NIT-SIF) for a first to ensure social betterment in the country by making its portfolio diverse for its customers, it said on Tuesday.

The initial public offering of the fund would run from May 11 to May 13, 2022, NICL stated, adding that it was an open-end micro finance sector income fund scheme that would channelise funds of impact investors.

NICL said the initiative would leverage on strengths of rated asset pool of micro-finance sector for maximisation of double bottom line financial returns and catalyse financially sustainable social impact.

The fund would be primarily dedicated to finance strategic and financially sustainable social initiatives such as women empowerment, agriculture value chains, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) development, the Trust added.