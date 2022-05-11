Pakistan aid to Afghanistan hailed

LAHORE: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry hailed Pakistan on Tuesday for sending relief goods to Afghanistan for flood affectees, and for extension of waiver on imports from Afghanistan in Pak rupees.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber president Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan had provided maximum assistance to the neighbouring country since the assumption of a new regime in Afghanistan.

He was of the view that Pakistan had played its role to draw attention of international players, especially the United States (US) and European Union (EU), to help Afghanistan grow its economy.

Malik said it was a prudent decision of Pakistan to send relief goods for Afghan flood affectees.

He also appreciated the decision of extending waiver facility on imports from Afghanistan in Pak rupees.