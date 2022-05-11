Generate revenues or default

LAHORE: The government is in a dilemma as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not approve the next tranche until petroleum and electricity rates are enhanced, while all the tax proposals received from trade and industry demand reduction in taxes.

The IMF wants an increase in revenues and reduction in fiscal deficit. This aim can only be achieved if the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) brings the tax avoiding sectors into the tax net.

Political influence of real estate tycoons, stock market players, traders and agriculturalists is so strong that bringing any one of these sectors into the tax net seems impossible.

These sectors are also used as avenues for parking black money.

The service sector is another lucrative avenue for generating more revenues. However, the influence of lawyers, doctors, engineers in the society is so strong that asking them to pay service tax in the form of GST would bring about public backlash as these sectors would increase their service charges according to the rate of service tax.

Institutional capacity of the FBR is so weak that even after collecting service charges from their clients these professionals might not deposit the entire tax as is being practiced by hotels and restaurants.

Economic planners are in a fix as the cost of doing business has actually gone high, making the local products uncompetitive both in domestic and international markets.

Exporters are being pushed out of the foreign markets by competitors from low-cost countries, while they are being marginalised in the domestic markets by cheaper imports (even after massive devaluation, the exports have not increased half the devaluation).

Their demand for tax and tariff relief has some justification.

The ability of the government to provide some relief to the manufacturing sector depends on the ability of the FBR to generate revenues from the tax avoiding sectors.

In case the government intervened and stopped FBR from expanding its tax base, it would not be in a position to provide relief to the manufacturing sector.

The real estate, stock market and the agriculture sector transactions are digitally recorded, but the tax laws do not allow collecting taxes from them on the same basis on which income tax is collected on similar incomes in other sectors.

The government lacks the political will to bring tax evaders into the tax net. Generating resources through loans is becoming difficult.

Debt servicing of loans already taken is the largest expense of the state. The public at large would agitate if indirect taxes are imposed.

In fact the electorate expects the state to even bear the huge loss in subsidising petroleum products and electricity. The resource starved government has no choice but to take some tough decisions. It should curtail its expenses drastically. Bring influential tax evaders into the tax net. The other areas that impede realisation of full revenue potential are under-invoicing, under reporting and wrong declaration of goods.

This is related to the weak institutional capacity of the FBR.

This also relates to the loss of writ of the state. We must move quickly or be prepared to face default. If that happened it would compound the miseries of the people of Pakistan.