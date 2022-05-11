Supernet enlisted on PSX GEM board

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enlisted IT company Supernet Limited (SL) on its Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board in a gong ceremony on Tuesday, making SL third enterprise to be listed on the board since its start in 2020.

The GEM Board is a listing platform that facilitates small and medium sized growth enterprises as well as greenfield business by helping them raise capital. The ceremony was attended by PSX chief operating officers (COO), company officials, and others.

Speaking at the occasion, PSX COO Nadir Rahman, welcomed the company as the third equity listing on the GEM Board, saying the company had evolved from providing basic internet services to providing IT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions.

Jamal Nasir, CEO of Supernet, said they were excited to be part of a growing ecosystem. “We continue to see tremendous demand and growth in the ICT [Information and Communication Technology] sector,” he added.

Supernet was founded in 1995 as a data network operator and internet service provider. It offers ICT solutions across the country.

The company has expanded in recent years into providing IT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions and services. It also offers call center services and business process automation.

It is a subsidiary of Telecard Limited, a telecommunications service provider, which is also listed on the main board of the stock exchange.

Supernet issued new capital to fund procurement of fixed assets, invest in its subsidiaries, and raise working capital. In addition, the parent company Telecard also sold shares for working capital. The capital was raised through 100 percent book building method. The issue size was a total of 21,111,121 ordinary shares.

Out of the total Issue, 8,888,889 shares were offered as offer for sale by Telecard Limited and 12,222,232 shares were offered as fresh equity. The entire Issue was offered at a floor price of Rs22.50 per share.

According to Supernet, it set out to raise Rs475,000,220 at the floor price, of which Rs200 million were to be raised as offer for sale by Telecard and Rs275,000,220 were to be raised as fresh equity.

The book-building for initial offering of Supernet took place on April 12 and April 13.

A total demand for 28,499,292 shares was received against the issue size of 21,111,121 shares, thereby the offer was oversubscribed by 1.35X at the floor price of Rs22.50 per share.

A total number of 106 investors took part in the book building, of which 88 were successful investors. The investors included high net worth individuals, insurance companies, Modarabas, and foreign institutional investors.