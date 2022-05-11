Miftah Ismail seeks World Bank support for economic reforms

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday sought support for sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the country while holding a meeting with senior World Bank officials.

The minister said the country is currently facing monetary and fiscal challenges due to rising global commodity prices and the present government is cognizant of these issues and is taking pragmatic steps to resolve bottlenecks to growth.

“The present government is committed to set the economy on sustainable and inclusive growth path and support of World Bank is critical to reforms being pursued by the government,” Ismail added.

Minister Ismail shared that upcoming federal budget aims at bringing in the fiscal consolidation and improving the overall resilience of the economy.

“For this reason, government is planning to provide various relief measures for protecting the vulnerable segments of the society.”

The minister further stated that the present government will introduce reforms in priority areas to address fiscal deficits.

In this context, two programs of World Bank named Resilient Institution for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) and Program for Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE-II) hold a central position in the reform agenda of government.

Schafer of World Bank said these programs not only ensure sustainable growth but also work as effective shock absorbers in case of any economic crisis.

He appreciated the resolve of the government of Pakistan in overcoming the economic challenges.

Key areas discussed in the meeting included macro-economic situation of the country, fiscal responsibility and debt limitation laws, and financial sustainability of the power sector.

The finance minister thanked the World Bank official and acknowledged the significant contribution of the Bank in the socioeconomic development of country.

The Minister also emphasized that the World Bank’s continued support will be critical to reforms being pursued by the government of Pakistan.

Schafer assured his full support to Pakistan in implementation of the government’s reform agenda and the projects funded by the World Bank.

Minister Ismail last month met with Schafer in Washington to discuss the international financial institution’s possible economic support to Pakistan.

Minister Ismail held a meeting with Hartwig Schafer, Vice President South Asia Region, World Bank. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Country Director WB Najy Benhassine, acting Governor SBP Dr. Murtaza Syed and other senior officers attended the meeting.