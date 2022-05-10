 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Bara: Resolution of coalmine dispute sought

BARA: Residents of the Shalobar area have asked the Khyber district administration to resolve a dispute on the coalmine lease among people.

Speaking at a press conference here, the residents said that the coalmine dispute had been lingering on for several months.

