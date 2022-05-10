President approves appointment of Ashtar Ausaf as AGP

ISLAMABAD: Dr Arif Alvi on Monday gave approval to the appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP). According to a statement issued by the President Office on Monday, the president appointed the Attorney General on the advice of the prime minister under Article 100 (1) of the Constitution. The post of the Attorney General for Pakistan had become vacant after the resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.
