PMLN pledges not to tolerate attacks on institutions

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, expressed it resolve not to tolerate attacks on national institutions and take legal action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting condemned the conspiracy of the former government against the economy, Constitution, judiciary and national institutions and called for dealing with the Constitution violators as per law. The meeting held at the Parliament House appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the provision of relief to people affected by severe inflation during the last four years, especially during Ramazan.

It said the Prime Minister's decision not to put burden on the public at a time when the prices of petroleum products had reached a record high in the international market and Pakistan faced the highest budget deficit was commendable. The parliamentary party expressed its support to the measures for the legal defence of the Constitution, judiciary and national institutions. The meeting urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate legal action against Imran Khan for attacks on national institutions.

It said the former Prime Minister was targeting the judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan and national institutions just because they were abiding by the Constitution. The meeting stressed the need to expedite electoral, economic and administrative reforms in line with the promises made by the coalition government to people and asked the allied parties to formulate a clear strategy for a speedy completion of the goals.

The meeting appreciated the steps taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for strengthening the federation and national unity. It also paid tributes to the Prime Minister for his visit to the four provinces and for announcing development projects and resuming work on projects which had been stalled for four years.